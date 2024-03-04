The Yankees are bringing Kahnle along slowly this spring after his 2023 season was ended due to right shoulder inflammation, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Kahnle appears to be healthy and has been throwing bullpen sessions, but manager Aaron Boone said Monday that the club might not put him into a Grapefruit League game until toward the end of spring. Boone would not commit to the reliever being ready for Opening Day, saying it depends on how many spring appearances he's able to make. Kahnle has had trouble staying healthy but has been terrific when on the mound, most recently putting up a 2.66 ERA and 48:19 K:BB over 40.2 frames in 2023.