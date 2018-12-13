Yankees' Tyler Hill: Shipped to Yankees
Hill was traded to the Yankees on Thursday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
He entered the day as a member of the Red Sox, but was scooped up by the Tigers with the fourth pick in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 draft and is now headed to the Yankees. New York will likely be sending cash to the Tigers. Hill hit .254/.348/.312 with one home run and 27 steals in 498 plate appearances at High-A last year for Boston.
