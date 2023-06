Tsutsugo opted out of his minor-league contract with the Rangers and became a free agent Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Tsutsugo signed a minor-league deal with Texas in the offseason and failed to make the Opening Day roster out of spring training. The 31-year-old infielder is slashing .249/.380/.432 in Triple-A this season and has historically been very successful in the minors, so he figures to have no problem securing at least a minor-league deal from another club.