Tsutsugo signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Tsutsugo spent all of last season in the minors, slashing .260/.401/.457 with 44 RBI across 279 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A. The 32-year-old has just a .630 OPS in his MLB career, but a good spring and another hot start in the minors could earn him another chance in the bigs.