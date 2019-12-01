Heat's Dion Waiters: Won't play Sunday
Waiters won't play Sunday against Brooklyn, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It's unclear as to why Waiters will be inactive Sunday, as his previous 10-game suspension has ended and he's reportedly traveling with the team. Nevertheless, Kendrick Nunn will presumably continue to start at shooting guard Sunday.
