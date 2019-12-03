Suns' Aron Baynes: Won't play Wednesday
Baynes (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
The Suns have been considering Baynes "day-to-day," but it's not surprising to see that he won't play Wednesday after failing to do much during Tuesday's practice. His next opportunity to return will come Thursday in New Orleans.
