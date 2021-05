Baynes posted six points (3-6, FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes during Thursday's 114-102 loss to Chicago.

Baynes saw his first game action since April 10 as he made a return from a foot injury while the team was decimated by injuries. The 34-year-old center could see minutes in the team's final two games as well if coach Nick Nurse continues to sit the main rotation players.