Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expected to play Friday

Davis (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Heat.

Davis has been a regular on the injury report recently thanks to a balky shoulder, though he's expected to keep playing through the issue. Since the start of December, the big man is averaging 30.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a combined 3.7 blocks and steals in 34.5 minutes per game.

