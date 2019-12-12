Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expected to play Friday
Davis (shoulder) is probable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Davis has been a regular on the injury report recently thanks to a balky shoulder, though he's expected to keep playing through the issue. Since the start of December, the big man is averaging 30.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a combined 3.7 blocks and steals in 34.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.