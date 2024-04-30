Davis suffered a left shoulder injury during the third quarter of Monday's Game 5 against the Nuggets but was able to return after visiting the locker room. He recorded 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 40 minutes in the loss.

Davis suffered the injury early in the third quarter on a play where he took contact to his left shoulder, and though he was able to remain in the contest immediately after, he was barely able to use his left arm. The 31-year-old exited the game with four minutes left in the third quarter and went to the locker room, later returning for the final period. The injury certainly impacted Davis on the offense end of the court, forcing LeBron James and Austin Reaves to shoulder a heavy workload down the stretch. Davis dominated on the glass throughout the opening-round series, averaging 15.6 boards over five games.