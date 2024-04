Davis is questionable for Saturday's Game 4 versus Denver due to a left wrist sprain, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has been a regular on the injury report, but this is a new issue. Previously, Davis was battling a back injury and some soreness in both heels. He seemed fine in Game 3, however, as he produced 33 points (14-23 FG, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 43 minutes.