Davis registered 44 points (16-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 122-111 loss to the Pistons.

Davis, who missed his team's previous two matchups due to an ankle injury, wasted no time in proving his health Monday. He pieced together an incredibly efficient 40-plus point performance, needing only 21 attempts from the field to set his best scoring mark of the young season. Davis also crashed the boards to secure a double-double for the third time in his last four appearances.