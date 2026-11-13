Davis contributed 30 points (13-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 44 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 144-140 double-overtime loss to the Pistons.

Davis put together another strong performance despite ultimately fouling out, recording his fourth straight 20-and-10 game. Although the Washington win/loss record is not ideal, Davis appears motivated and, to this point, has been a first-round player in standard leagues. Through 11 games, he has averaged 25.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 combined steals and blocks.