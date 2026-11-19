Davis ended with 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 103-99 win over the Raptors.

Davis finished the night with his eighth double-double of the 2026-27 campaign. He also recorded two blocks for the fourth time in his last five appearances. As expected, the multi-time All-Star is having a productive year, averaging 24.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals while shooting a career-best 34.4 percent from deep over 33.9 minutes per outing in 14 regular-season games. Davis has missed only two games, though durability is still a prominent concern moving forward.