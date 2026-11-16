Davis had 14 points (4-11 FG, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 147-119 loss to Houston.

Davis endured a relatively quiet offensive night after scoring 30 points against Detroit on Thursday, but he still contributed in several categories. The veteran had recorded four consecutive games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds before Sunday's outing, making the reduced production an exception to his recent form. This was just his second game with less than 15 points, so fantasy shouldn't be overly concerned by one bad scoring outing, especially given his contributions in other areas.