Davis provided 25 points (11-17 FG, 3-4 FT), 23 rebounds, six assists and one block in 42 minutes during Saturday's 119-108 victory over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Davis was efficient from the field and active on the glass en route to posting his first 20-point, 20-rebound performance since the win over the Bucks on March 28. Davis has been magnificent in the series despite the fact the Lakers are down 1-3, as he's scored at least 25 points and grabbed double-digit rebounds in each of the four contests. He needs to continue at a high level as a two-way threat if the Lakers want to have a shot at pulling the upset in Game 5 of the series.