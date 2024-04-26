Davis finished Thursday's 112-105 loss to Denver in Game 3 of the Western Conference's first round with 33 points (14-23 FG, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 43 minutes.

LeBron James has been the most influential all-around player for the Lakers in the series, but when it comes to putting up numbers, Davis has been leading the way since he's recorded at least 32 points with double-digit rebounds in the three games so far. Davis should be in line to handle another heavy workload in Game 4 on Saturday regardless of whether he's mentioned in the injury report or not.