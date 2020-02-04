Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Cleared to play
Jackson (back) will play and start at point guard for Monday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Jackson should see a healthy workload Monday, as Derrick Rose (groin) has been ruled out. He will start in the backcourt alongside Bruce Brown.
