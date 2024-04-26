Jackson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jackson exited the game in the second half and was deemed questionable at the start of the fourth quarter, but given he was limping badly when exiting to the locker room, his chances of returning to the hardwood aren't very high. Jackson was spotted with his ankle wrapped in heat as well. If he can't return, then Christian Braun and Justin Holiday should see even more minutes off the bench.