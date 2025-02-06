The 76ers traded Jackson and a 2026 first-round pick to the Wizards for Jared Butler and four second-round picks Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Jackson was operating as a depth piece in Philadelphia's backcourt, averaging 4.4 points, 1.5 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 12.4 minutes across 31 appearances in 2024-25. However, the 34-year-old guard will have his expiring contract moved to Washington, where he is a candidate to be re-routed to a different team or waived. This move gives the 76ers extra draft capital to potentially help facilitate a trade while the Wizards can consolidate their picks into a first-rounder.