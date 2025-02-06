The Wizards waived Jackson on Thursday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Jackson was traded from the 76ers to the Wizards on Thursday before being subsequently waived. The veteran point guard is now a free agent and will likely look to join a new team to provide depth in their backcourt.
