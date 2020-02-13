Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Wednesday
Davis (finger) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Davis was considered probable with the finger sprain, so his availability for Wednesday was never truly in doubt. The 26-year-old is averaging 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 33.0 minutes over the last five games
