Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Starting Tuesday
Chriss (calf) will start Tuesday against the Kings, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Chriss was upgraded from questionable to probable, now to starting at center on Tuesday night. He returns to the court after missing Sunday's loss to the Pelicans due to general calf soreness. In the 10 games prior to his absence, all of which he started, Chriss averaged 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 assists in just under 26 minutes per contest.
