Chriss (knee) was waived by the Thunder on Saturday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
OKC will move on from the veteran, as he doesn't fit the team's rebuilding timetable. Chriss has struggled to find a consistent role for much of his NBA career.
