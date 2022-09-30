Chriss -- along with David Nwaba, Sterling Brown and Trey Burke -- was traded from the Thunder to the Rockets on Thursday in exchange for Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Maurice Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The veteran center is on the move again, this time heading to Oklahoma City. Chriss was recently part of the trade that sent Christian Wood to Dallas back in June. Looking ahead, Chriss likely won't make much of a fantasy impact on a Thunder squad that is already heavy in the frontcourt.