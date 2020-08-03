Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

Murray will miss a second straight game with a sore left hamstring, and he'll join Will Barton and Gary Harris on the inactive list. Expect Monte Morris to make another start in Murray's place. The Kentucky product's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Spurs on the front end of a back-to-back.