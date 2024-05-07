The NBA announced Tuesday that Murray will be fined $100,000 but won't be suspended after throwing a heat pad and towel on the court during Monday's Game 2 loss to Minnesota, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Murray tallied just eight points in Monday's 106-80 loss to the Timberwolves, and threw a heat pad and towel on the court in frustration. However, the star guard will be available for Game 3 on Friday, as Denver will travel to Minnesota looking to avoid a 3-0 deficit.
