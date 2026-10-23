Murray accumulated six points (2-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 96-84 loss to Oklahoma City.

Murray was ice cold from the field, with he and Nikola Jokic combining to shoot just 7-of-30 from the floor. While he did manage to grab double-digit boards, managers have to feel somewhat disappointed given the fact that a high draft pick was likely spent to get him in drafts. With that said, expect to see Murray get back on track when the Nuggets host the Pelicans on Saturday in what is a much more favorable matchup.