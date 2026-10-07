Murray (personal) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason contest against the Jazz.

Murray didn't play in Sunday's preseason opener against Utah, but he gets the nod and is in the starting lineup for this rematch Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether the star guard will have a limited workload in this preseason contest, though that wouldn't be surprising. He's the No. 2 option on offense behind Nikola Jokic and isn't expected to play heavy minutes in preseason with the start of the 2026-27 regular season just around the corner.