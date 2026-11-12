Murray popped off for 30 points (12-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 123-118 win over Memphis.

Murray got off to a bit of a slow start, but he caught fire late, scoring 22 of his 30 points over the final 12:38. This was his second straight 30-plus-point performance and his third consecutive game with just one turnover. Denver's star guard has opened the season averaging 26.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 4.0 triples and 2.3 turnovers per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 84.2 percent from the line, which has him flirting with top-5 value on the year.