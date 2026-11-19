Murray notched 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 105-101 victory over the Celtics.

The Nuggets were down by 17 at one point in the first half, but Murray's contributions at both ends of the court helped spur a comeback. The veteran point guard has scored more than 20 points in six of eight November games, averaging 25.6 points, 5.8 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.5 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks on the month while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from long distance.