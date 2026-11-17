Murray tallied 28 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's 117-105 loss to Phoenix.

Murray matched Nikola Jokic for Denver's scoring lead, but his struggles from beyond the arc contributed to a disappointing offensive performance for the Nuggets. The veteran made all nine of his free-throw attempts, helping offset a 1-for-6 showing from three-point range. Murray has been one of Denver's most important offensive contributors this season, and he's on a roll after scoring at least 23 points in each of his last four appearances. His ability to create his own shot remains essential alongside Jokic, but Monday's four assists were relatively modest for a player who regularly shares playmaking duties with the star center.