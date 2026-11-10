Murray amassed 38 points (14-23 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes in Monday's 110-100 loss to the Rockets.

Murray turned in an efficient performance en route to a game-high scoring total, albeit in a losing effort. He also tied his season high in blocks, swatting multiple shots for the second time through nine regular-season appearances. The star guard has now reached the 30-point mark four times this season, three of which have come over the last five games.