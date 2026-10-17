Murray notched 21 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 121-106 preseason win over the Lakers.

Murray paced Denver in scoring despite missing his three attempts from long range. The veteran guard compensated by attacking inside the perimeter and converting all five free throws, while his six assists were the second-best mark on the team behind Nikola Jokic's eight. Murray's ability to contribute as both a scorer and playmaker should keep him firmly established as an excellent fantasy option heading into the regular season, and he'll operate as the Nuggets' No. 2 scoring alternative behind Jokic.