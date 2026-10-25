Murray accumulated 42 points (12-25 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 10-13 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 43 minutes during Saturday's 141-135 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Murray was held to just six points on 2-for-11 shooting in the Nuggets' season-opening loss to the Thunder, but he was nothing short of spectacular Saturday evening, helping his team erase a 23-point deficit. Murray also finished without committing a single turnover in his 43 minutes of floor time, putting a bow on an absolute masterpiece.