Murray recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 134-114 loss to the Warriors.

Murray turned in an efficient performance, shooting 61.5 percent from the field while leading Denver in assists and steals. The veteran guard also connected on three triples and collected six rebounds, providing well-rounded fantasy production despite the lopsided defeat. Murray continues to serve as a primary offensive facilitator alongside Nikola Jokic.