Murray finished with eight points (3-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 106-80 loss to Minnesota in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray has struggled badly in the postseason when it comes to his efficiency despite the fact he had some good moments in the series against the Lakers. However, Monday's game was a new low for him, as he missed 15 of his 18 shots and didn't reach the 10-point plateau for the first time since Feb. 29. Murray needs to bounce back if the Nuggets want to have a shot at turning things around, as he's averaging 12.5 points per game while shooting just 28.1 percent from the floor in his first two appearances in the series.