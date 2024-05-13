Murray is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Timberwolves due to a left calf strain.

After a tumultuous Game 2, Murray and the Nuggets rebounded for back-to-back wins in Minnesota to even the series. While the calf injury remains a storyline for the point guard, Murray hasn't looked bothered by the issue over the last two games, as he's averaged 21.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 38.5 minutes. Murray is likely more probable than questionable for Game 5, but his official availability will likely come down to a game-time decision.