Murray is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Timberwolves due to a left calf strain.
After losing the first two games of the series, the Nuggets have won three straight and are on the verge of advancing to the Western Conference Finals for a second consecutive campaign. Murray scored at least 20 points in all five games against the Lakers during the opening-round series but has reached that mark only once versus Minnesota.
