Murray is questionable to play in Sunday's Game 7 against the Timberwolves due to a left calf strain.
Murray has been listed as questionable throughout the entire series, but that's not surprising, as the star point guard has been dealing with a left calf strain since the end of Denver's first-round series against the Lakers. The Nuggets need Murray to be at his best if they want to win Sunday, as he's coming off a woeful showing in the Game 6 loss on Thursday, scoring 10 points while shooting 4-for-18 from the field.
