Murray provided 35 points (13-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 43 minutes during Sunday's 98-90 loss to Minnesota in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray did everything he could to get the Nuggets over the line but ultimately came up short. He and Nikola Jokic scored 69 of the Nuggets 90 points, highlighting just how unimpactful their bench was. While it was a disappointing end for Murray, his production this year was right in line with what fantasy managers expected coming into the season. Given they will likely be contending again next season, there is no reason to think anything changes moving forward.