Murray (calf) will play in Sunday's Game 7 against the Timberwolves.
Murray has been dealing with a left calf strain throughout the entire series, but he will shed another questionable tag and suit up Sunday. Murray has struggled to produce against Minnesota's stellar defense, but he will likely be called upon early and often in this win-or-go-home scenario.
