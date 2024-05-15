Murray (calf) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 against Minnesota.
Questionable tags have been par for the course for Murray in this series, but he continues to push through his calf strain. He's not expected to have any restrictions Tuesday evening.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed as questionable again•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 19 points in Game 4 win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available for Game 4•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed as questionable•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Responds with strong Game 3•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available for Game 3•