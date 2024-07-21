Murray (rest) will play in Sunday's exhibition game against Puerto Rico, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Murray sat out Friday's exhibition versus France due to rest purposes but will return to Canada's starting lineup Sunday. The Nuggets' point guard will be one of several NBA players suiting up for Canada during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
