Horford notched six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-101 Game 1 loss against the Celtics.

Horford posted a well-rounded stat line against his former team, but he wasn't much of an offensive threat -- he attempted the joint-fewest shots from all five starters and was the only member of the starting unit who didn't score in double digits. However, he salvaged his fantasy day with high totals in both rebounds and assists. His role shouldn't change much ahead of Wednesday's Game 2.