76ers' Al Horford: Inefficient night Wednesday

Horford produced seven points (3-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Jazz.

Horford struggled on the offensive end of the floor during Wednesday's loss, hitting just 3-of-14 from the field. After a pair of spectacular games, Horford predictably regressed with Joel Embiid back on the floor. He has been a second-round player thus far this season and should be a player to consider selling-high if someone is willing to give up a top-30 player for him.