76ers' Al Horford: Will play Monday
Horford (hand) will be available for Monday's game against Brooklyn, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
The veteran has been dealing with a sprained hand, but he always seemed to be trending toward being in the lineup Monday. Horford has played at least 32 minutes in each of his last eight games, and he's averaging 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 0.9 blocks in that span.
