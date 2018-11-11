Korkmaz collected 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Korkmaz stepped up in this his first opportunity to play double-digit minutes, finishing with career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, and made threes. With Jimmy Butler yet to join the rotation and Wilson Chandler (rest) sitting out, Korkmaz made the most of every extra second spent on the court, though it remains to be seen whether this is a sign of things to come for the sophomore.