76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Won't need surgery
Korkmaz (foot) will not need surgery to correct his injury, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
He will be re-evaluated in six weeks to determine if he can begin to do rehabilitative basketball work. That said, he hasn't been a significant part of the 76ers' rotation, so his absence won't have much of a fantasy impact.
More News
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...