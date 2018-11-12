76ers' J.J. Redick: Starting again vs. Heat
Redick will start Monday's game against Miami, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
In the wake of the Jimmy Butler trade, Redick moved into the starting five for Saturday's game against Memphis, and he'll remain in that role Monday with Butler unavailable. The expectation is that Butler will assume Redick's spot beginning with Wednesday's game in Orlando, though at some point the Sixers could start the pair together if Markelle Fultz's early-season struggles continue. Redick had 20 points, including three made threes, in 34 minutes of action Saturday.
