Harden registered 28 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals in 47 minutes during Friday's 133-122 overtime win over the Lakers.

Harden finished third on his team in scoring behind Joel Embiid (38 points) and De'Anthony Melton (33 points), but he led the 76ers in minutes, which is a positive sign after missing significant time due to a right foot tendon strain. The All-Star guard has made two or more threes in each of his last four matchups, shooting 36.4 percent from distance over this brief stretch.